Ray White Armidale and Guyra weaner sale produces an outstanding result

Inspired by 'more than handy' rainfalls, confidence has resulted in a 'wonderful sale of quality cattle' at the Ray White Livestock Guyra and Armidale feature Angus and Angus cross weaner and breeder show sale.
A total of 4179 cattle were yarded, which sold for an average of 385 cents a kilo for an overall average of $1119 a head.
The most significant volume of steers was in the 200kg and 280kg range, with 1083 priced between 260c/kg to 468c/kg, averaging 428c/kg. In dollar terms, they topped at $1232, averaging $1058.
The top price in the 280kg and 330kg range was 417c/kg, ranging between 330c/kg to 438c/kg for the 982 steers yarded. They returned an average of $1264 and topped at $1393.
Steers weighing between 330kg and 400 were priced between 338c/kg to 428c/kg, averaging 417c/kg for 553 head.
Brandon Gallagher, Stockyard, Kerwee, Jondaryan, Queensland, judged the cattle offered at the sale and awarded the champion pen to Brien and Chris Hillier, Hysant Pty Ltd, The Laurels, Ebor.
"It was a red hot sale," Mr Gallagher said. "There was a great quality lineup, and there were a number of vendors, including my champions and reserve champions, who should be proud of their stock."
The champion pen of 19 steers, averaging 324kg, was sold with two other pens of the same number, averaging 346 and 351 for 414c/kg, and bought by BJA Stock and Station, Inverell. They made $1417, $1434 and $1445, respectively. Another pen of 20 Hysant P/L steers, averaging 399kg, was sold for 410c/kg and returned $1638.
The Hilliers have been buying Wattletop Angus bulls for more than a decade for their herd of about 1000 cows.
The reserve pen of steers was from Peter Moore of the Aldersyde Partnership, Armidale. It averaged 356kg at 428c/kg and returned $1526. The next pen in the sale was from the same vendor and sold for 428c/kg, averaging 362kg and returning $1552.
Mr Moore said he used Glenmorgan and Pine Creek Angus sires.
Mal and Jane Moffatt, the Moffatt Family Trust, Yarana, Guyra, offered 85 steers and 39 heifers. A pen of 23 steers, averaging 343kg, made 418c/kg. While two more pens, just along the row,
A pen of 23 steers, averaging 344kg, made 418c/kg. Two more pens of 21 and 22 steers, averaging 323kg and 325kg, were bought in one fell swoop for 424c/kg, returning $1369 and $1378 for the Moffatts. They use Glenavon, Bald Blair and Eastern Plains sires in their herd.
Doug and Rhonda Ferris, West Tara, Guyra, sold 62 mixed-sex weaners, including a pen of 11, averaging 360kg to make 418c/kg and returned $1502.
Ian and Sally Vivers, Eaglehawk Angus, Kings Plains via Glen Innes, enjoyed a great result with a run of 60 of their six-month-old weaner steers, averaging 232 kilograms and returning 462 cents a kilo.
"It is an outstanding result," Mr Vivers said. "In December, we wondered where it was going as the dry closed in.
"But now we've had rain, we've had a tremendous result here today.
Eaglehawk sold another pen of 33 of their steers, averaging 271kg and selling for 444c/kg.
JG and CL Farrar, Uralla sold 19 Angus steers, averaging 342kg for 408c/kg, returning $1395.
Anthony and Kerry Bull, Byron, Tubbamurra via Guyra, sold a pen of 19 steers, averaging 350kg for 404c/kg, returning $1417. A pen of 14 heavier steers from the Bulls, averaging 387kg, made 410c/kg and returned $1590.
Mr and Mrs Bull were the owners of the champion pen of heifers judged by Mr Gallagher. They made 340c/kg for the pen of 22, averaging 351kg. They returned $1194. Another pen of 23 from the same vendor, averaging 326kg, made 332c/kg.
Aldersyde Partnership also offered the heifers that were judged the reserve pen. A pen of 20 heifers, averaging 16kg, made 330c/kg and returned $940, while a pen of 27, averaging 308kg, made 336c/kg and returned $1021.
Elliott Agribusiness, Scotland, Jackson, Queensland, were the buyers of the three pens of heifers. The principals, Shane and Jane Elliott, describe themselves as a small family operation that is vertically integrated and retains ownership of their product up to the customer's door.
Chris Gibbons, Gibbons Investments, Avondale, Dorrigo bought 60 steers, to take home for backgrounding. He said a great start to the year had provided plenty of pasture growth for his new acquisition.
C and K Shirley consigned 16 Angus/Charolais steers, averaging 286kg, that made 380c/kg for a return of $1087 and were bought by Nutrien, Wandoan, Qld.
David and Audrey Moxey, Yarrowitch, consigned a number of Oakey Creek blood Speckle Park steers. A pen of 19, averaging 307kg, made 364c/kg and returned $1117. Another pen of 30, averaging 229kg, made 362c/kg and returned $828.
Forster and Sons' Abington Station, Uralla, sold a well-prepared line of 258 Angus, Angus, and Charolais cross heifers.
Using sires from Booroomooka, Wattletop, Glenavon and Bald Blair bloodlines, Abington's run began with a pen of 22 heifers, averaging 401kg, selling for 364c/kg to return $1459.
Three pens of 18 Angus heifers, averaging around 340kg, sold for 354c/kg, returning around $1200.
Angus/Charolais heifers from the same vendor, averaging 421kg, sold for 280c/kg, returning $1178 for the pen of 16. A pen of 14 Charolais/Angus cross averaging 366kg made 3238c/kg, a return of $1201.
Queensland buyers were active, including Stanbroke Beef, Bottle Tree Feedlot, Chinchilla, with 192 of the heavier steers early in the sale.
Dirranbandi Pastoral Red Bank, bought 122 Angus steers, while Nutrien Taroom bought 144 and Nutrien Wandoan, booked up 113 Angus cross steers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.