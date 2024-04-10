The Land
NSW ear tag subsidy missing in action

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
April 11 2024 - 6:00am
WoolProducers general manager Adam Dawes says NSW has come up with money for the nice haves with autodrafters, but not grower support for the fundamental part of the system, which is ear tags.
It will take $5 million to have a subsidy for the electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats that would get tag costs under $1 for NSW producers.

