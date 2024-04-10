The Land
Racehorse hoofs it to train station to escape deluge

By Hayley Warden
Updated April 10 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
A Thoroughbred has surprised train drivers and staff, making its way onto Warwick Farm Station platform.

