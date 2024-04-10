Racehorse hoofs it to train station to escape deluge

A Thoroughbred has surprised train drivers and staff, making its way onto Warwick Farm Station platform.
Transport for NSW reported the horse arrived shortly before midnight on Friday, April 5.
The unlikely passenger appeared on the Western Sydney platform, seemingly in an attempt to escape the rainy deluge.
Security footage shows the horse entering the train station via the car park and trotting up and down the platform for about five minutes.
Alarmed commuters can be seen trying to get out of the horse's way as it made its way along the platform.
As the train pulled into the station, the horse was seen patiently watching and waiting for it to stop, taking only minimal fright as it passed close by its nose.
The Sydney Trains security team was alerted to the horse's location, and train drivers in the vicinity were warned to operate trains at reduced speeds.
It is believed the horse came from a nearby racing stable complex at Warwick Farm and was safely returned to its lodgings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.