Young Woman runner-up turns her hand to announcing

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 10 2024 - 8:00pm
Imogen Clarke, Nowra, took on the role of announcer in the dairy cattle section at Sydney Royal for the first time in 2024. Picture by Hayley Warden
Nowra's Imogen Clarke is among only a handful of women to take on the role of announcing in the cattle ring at Sydney Royal and the first to take on the duties in the dairy section.

