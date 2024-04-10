Young Woman runner-up turns her hand to announcing

Nowra's Imogen Clarke is among only a handful of women to take on the role of announcing in the cattle ring at Sydney Royal and the first to take on the duties in the dairy section.
In 2022, Imogen was named runner-up in The Land Sydney Royal Agshows Young Woman competition, and she has used that unique experience to become even mor involved with both her local show and Sydney Royal.
After joining the RAS youth group, Imogen was asked by a RAS councillor if she would be interested in being an "apprentice" announcer at Sydney Royal in the dairy cattle section.
"I hadn't had any experience announcing but felt comfortable on a microphone, having emceed some official receptions, most recently the Nowra Show opening, introducing the NSW Governor," she said.
"I didn't expect to get the gig with my lack of experience since Sydney Royal is so prestigious."
Imogen said excitement outweighed any nerves she felt before taking to the ring.
However, Imogen was surprised to find out she wouldn't be shadowing an announcer and instead found herself on the microphone more than she expected.
"I was nervous that I didn't have enough experience or come from a background in agriculture," she said.
"However, I hope I can set an example for anyone else who wants to get involved in the show movement or ag that you don't have to be born into it or work in the industry to contribute."
Imogen took the opportunity to hone her announcing skills at the Young Farmers Challenge the weekend before Sydney Royal.
"The cattle announcing team was also excellent in preparing me prior with their experience and answering any on-the-spot questions I had," she said.
"I really appreciated their advice and encouragement to find my style and flow.
"Being around the show movement, particularly cattle rings, since high school helped me understand what needed to happen."
Imogen savoured challenging herself to take on a new role and enjoyed having a front-row seat to the cattle judging.
"Working with the committee, judges, and stewards was really fun; they were a super supportive team," she said.
"Learning about the genetic history of the different breeds was fascinating.
"I loved seeing all the different cattle names; my favourite was 'Sorella Gin and Tonic' (senior champion Ayrshire) because I'd enjoyed a few of those throughout the show!
"Sydney Royal is a wonderful event to be involved with, and I'm very appreciative of the RAS for their commitment to encouraging youth involvement as a whole."
In addition to announcing, Imogen was involved with Sydney Royal as a member of the RAS youth group with the Young Farmers Challenge, Hats Off at the Royal, youth medal presentations, and All Roads to the Royal program.
"I tried my hand in stewarding in the sheep section and washed a pig," she said.
"It was a really fun show this year, and I'm already looking forward to next year."
