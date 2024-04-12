The Land
Annual Powerhouse weaner sale triumph; more than 4000 head sold at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 12 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 3:05pm
Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

The annual Powerhouse weaner sale's large lines of steers and heifers provided buyers from NSW and Queensland opportunities to fill their order books, with 4064 head averaging 373 cents a kilogram.

