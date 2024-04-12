Annual Powerhouse weaner sale triumph; more than 4000 head sold at Tamworth

Point Pastoral, Mt Hope, Coolah, sold 133 steers early in the sale, Coolie Angus blood, that weighed from 216kg to 281kg. They sold from 416c/kg to 432c/kg and returned between $945 and $1182. Point Pastoral also offered two pens of Angus-cross steers of 12 and 14 head. They averaged 233kg and 194kg, respectively, and made 410c/kg and 416c/kg, returning $958 and $809.

