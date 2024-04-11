PTIC cows in demand at Tumut after rain

There certainly was a feeling of confidence in the cattle market on Wednesday, when 2160 head were yarded by Elders Tumut.
The cattle were presented in very good order, with Harrison Daley, Elders Tumut, reporting a "very firm sale" compared with recent store sales.
"The cattle had a bit more weight than last year," he said.
"We saw values around 380 cents a kilogram for the top end and there was a lot of confidence with very strong competition."
Steers sold to $1540 to average $1244; heifers topped at $1340 to average $1340; pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold to $1420 to average $1378; PTIC cows sold to $2250 to average $2250, and cows with calves sold to $2000 and averaged $1825.
Top price for the steers was $1540 paid for 25 Bongongo-blood Angus steers weighing 404kg sold by Dan and Viv Lindley, South Gundagai.
Representing his son and daughter-in-law, Bob Lindley said they were very happy with the sale.
"We present them here every year and after three good years the cattle are in excellent condition," Mr Lindley said.
Their second pen of black baldy steers weighing 429kg sold for $1530.
Other sales of steers included $1535 for 21 Angus weighing 402kg sold by Shore Pastoral Co, Adelong: 25 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 375kg sold by GJ and JM Roddy, Tumut, for $1410 and 18 Beggan Hill-blood Herefords weighing 438kg sold by D and L Piper, Brungle, for $1300.
Sales of heifers included 22 Charolais cross weighing 428kg sold by Wayne Skein, Tumut, for $1340: RM and JA McMahon, Adelong, sold 16 Arden-blood Angus weighing 448kg for $1265 and P and C Lindley, South Gundagai, sold 15 Yavenvale-blood Herefords weighing 335kg for $865.
The one pen of PTIC cows sold for $2250 when PR and WJ Webb, Tumut, offered 12 second calvers, Hazeldean-blood Angus in calf to Reiland-bred bulls.
PTIC heifers sold for $1420 when RM and JA McMahon, Adelong, offered eight Arden-blood and A and C Scoullar, Batlow, received $1300 for their pen of 12 black baldies.
Cows and calves topped at $2000, when AJ Webb, Tumut, offered three Bongonogo-blood Angus, while JG Crain, Tooma, also took home $2000 per head when he penned 10 Hazeldean-blood Angus.
Local restockers competed with buyers for Jugiong, Wagga Wagga, Forbes, Narrandera, Cootamundra and Young, for their preferred lots.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.