Storage and transport - options in poly

The Multi Trans 7000 is the first of its kind manufactured in Australia and enables the serious operator to multi-task a flatbed trailer into a transport tanker.

Storing or transporting liquids or dry goods?



Australian agriculture just got an upgrade.

Manufacturing company Enmach has released the Multi Trans 7000, a truck mountable tank system that promises to load more, maintain quality and improve safety.

The Multi Trans consists of 7m3 poly tanks with a total drain 30 degree base, an integrated walkway with folding handrails for safety and it is fully encased in a galvanised steel frame the same size as a 20' shipping container with container locking pin receivers fabricated into each corner of the frame.

Enmach director Jon Bowder says the Multi Trans 7000 is the first of its kind manufactured in Australia and enables the serious operator to multi-task a flatbed trailer into a 14m3 or 28m3 transport tanker suitable for carrying products such as liquid molasses, supplement feeds, liquid fertilisers, granular fertilisers, feed pellets, grain and seed.

"We saw a niche in the market for a product like the Multi Trans, its USP is that it is the same footprint as a 20-foot container and can be locked onto existing container pin trailers," Mr Bowder said.

"No one else in Australia has a transport tank as such with container lock points, so it now gives a farmer or transport company the option to forklift a Multi Trans unit onto a truck or trailer to transport some seed, fertiliser or liquid product, and then remove the Multi Trans and use their flat deck truck for other needs.

"It's utilising assets for more than one purpose."

The tanks are made from polyethylene, which is a durable and lightweight plastic material known for its excellent chemical resistance and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions.

The outlets can be optioned either with a liquid drain outlet with a 100mm pipe to the side of the frame fitted with a butterfly valve and a camlock fitting to make hose attachment a breeze or for dry goods transport a 150mm petrol driven break away auger can be fitted to enable easy transfer into seeders, troughs or smaller bins, such as Enmach's other great product the Stakka Bin.

Mr Bowder said the Stakka Bin was a class leading product that was the largest size on the market with a pallet-sized footprint.

"Farmers might want to store some left over animal feed or seed from last season, so instead of leaving it there for the mice to eat or moisture to wreck, they can store it in a weatherproof bin," he said.

With a full galvanised steel frame, extendable legs and a stainless-steel no-buckle outlet, the bin makes feed and fertiliser storage and delivery a breeze.

Cubing out at a massive 1.75m3 and with a max storage capacity of 1.3t, the Stakka Bin will take anything you can throw into it, with a fully removable lid as standard and a bag splitter option, dispensing non-returnable bulk bags can now be a safe and simple operation.

Enmach has also used polyethylene in a smart range of poly silos designed to meet storage needs ranging from one tonne to 46 tonnes.

Ultimately, Enmach has created the poly advantage - unbeatable durability.

Enmach's innovative poly silos have revolutionised feed, grain and fertiliser storage.

They are thicker than steel, 10 to 30 millimetres thick to be exact, and this thickness helps to keep your feed cooler during the day and then on nightfall, the temperature change is more gradual resulting in a slower dissipation of stored heat and less or no incidence of sweating.



The poly silo bin sits in a galvanised steel frame with a stainless-steel knife gate at the outlet of the silo, and any bolts through the silo wall are all stainless steel to further supplement the no corrosion claim.

To stand behind this, Enmach offers a 10 year warranty on their poly silos, you don't get that on a steel silo.

Other products offered by Enmach include a range of water troughs, rainwater tanks from 1000 litres to 29,500L, hay racks and many other poly items.

For more information, visit enmach.com.au or call 1800 502 267.