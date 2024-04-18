Ultrasafe adsorbs the most chemicals

Ultrasafe filters containing ADXORBR Activated Carbon performed up to 11 times better than other filters tested. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Ultrasafe

Ultrasafe has been designing and manufacturing activated carbon filters for Aussie farmers for more than 30 years.



During this time, Ultrasafe has led development in cabin air chemical adsorption for more than three decades, and can advise you on the right filter for your model.

Simply contact them with your make and model, or genuine (OEM) part number, and easily they will diagnose the right filter for your cabin.

Here are the top five reasons why every cab should have a reliable filter system fitted.

11 x greater performance

Independent testing performed under laboratory conditions in the USA in late 2022 discovered some compelling facts.



Ultrasafe filters containing ADXORB® Activated Carbon performed up to 11 times better than other filters tested.

They were the only Activated Carbon cabin air filters that passed Industry Standard ASABE S613-3.



In all testing, Ultrasafe filters:

removed more chemicals

lasted longer

performed significantly better than all others

More information can be found here.

Ultrasafe is proven to possess more chemical absorption properties than all competitors in a recent independent lab test. Graph supplied

Healthy cost savings

A new Ultrasafe filter with ADXORB® Activated Carbon usually costs less than $450.



Most OEM branded chemical filters retail for significantly more. Ultrasafe also supports Australian manufacturing by sourcing the majority of materials locally.

After use, you can return your Ultrasafe filter for Express Recharge service at around half the cost of new filter.



The Express Recharge service completely cleans and reconditions your filter like new. In year three the company estimates you could have saved more than $1000 per tractor.

Supplying more than 1,500 filters to suit every make and model, Ultrasafe can ensure safety for all farmers. Picture supplied

A filter for every tractor make and model

With stock on hand locally for all makes and models, you will experience expedited delivery times, with most customers receiving their orders within 72 hours.



Supplying more than 1,500 filters to suit every make and model, Ultrasafe can ensure safety for all farmers.

Ultrasafe actively use new technologies to design new filters as new tractor models hit the market. Once the design process is complete, each filter is tested for fit and performance.

Where a vehicle requires chemical protection and an internal carbon filter is not suitable, Ultrasafe can supply the Ultraguard external unit.



This unit is compatible with strict standards and is externally mounted and easily plumbed into any cabin.

Applications include 4WDs, excavators, ATVs and low-profile orchard tractors.

Reliable and long lasting

Ultrasafe have been in the cabin air filter business for more than 30 years.



It is common to see filters in strong working condition after 15 or more years which are still being recharged and reinstalled.

Made with tough Australian aluminium and local materials, they are designed to be returned every year for long-lasting benefits.

Most components can be repaired or replaced, so consider your Ultrasafe filter as an investment.

Ultrasafe actively use new technologies to design new filters as new tractor models hit the market. Picture supplied

Trusted local support

Ultrasafe filters can be purchased from most tractor dealers and parts suppliers nationally and are backed by the most experienced team at Ultrasafe.

With Ultrasafe, you will speak directly to the designers and manufacturers, meaning you will get all the info you need in one short conversation.

The team are located in a new purpose-built Adelaide SA site and incoming calls are answered from 8am (local time) on weekdays.

To contact Ultrasafe, call 08 8351 9222, or click HERE.