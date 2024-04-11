The Land
Buyers chase heavy, weaned steers at Moss Vale

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 11 2024 - 9:01pm
Demand for weaned steers has driven prices to $1380 a head at Moss Vale weaner sale on Thursday.

