Buyers chase heavy, weaned steers at Moss Vale

Demand for weaned steers has driven prices to $1380 a head at Moss Vale weaner sale on Thursday.
A yarding of 2800 head attracted buyers from the Central West, South Coast, Young, Goulburn, Bungendore, Coonamble, and local support.
Jim Hindmarsh and Co. livestock agent Nick Harton said the quality was good, however, cattle across the board were lighter than in previous years.
"The lead steers 350 to 360kg were very good, but the calves, in general, were probably lighter compared to previous years due to a tighter season throughout the spring," he said.
"The calves that came out of Braidwood had no spring, so that set things back."
Mr Harton said competition for weaned cattle was strong, with the majority of cattle weighing 270 to 300 kilograms making between $1000 and $1200.
"The 190kg to 240kg steers could have been making $5 a kilogram in some places; a lot of them were making $900 to $1000 all day long," he said.
"The heifers were interesting; there was some good shopping among the heifers from a buyers perspective, and they were consistently strong until you got into the light heifers under 200kg heifers, which were a bit tougher to sell, but they still found a home."
ECM, Moss Vale, livestock agent Dhugald McDowell said the sale was in line with others in recent weeks.
"I thought the sale was very strong; it was a very solid market," he said.
"We had a beautiful yarding of cattle.
"Buyers were chasing weaned cattle, which was reflected in the prices.
"Weaned medium-weight to heavyweight steers were in demand and made slightly more cents per kilo than their unweaned counterparts.
"There was a spread. The majority of our cattle went to the Central West and South Coast, and a few stayed local."
FJ and DJ Walsh, Crookwell, sold 20 Angus steers aged six to eight months, carrying Myanga and Milong bloodlines, and weighing 360kg for $1380, 20 steers weighing 363kg for $1380 and 20 steers weighing 320kg for $1220.
Michelle Rawlinson, Goulburn, sold 19 Angus steers carrying Hazeldean and KO bloodlines and weighing 351kg for $1360.
Tolldale, Gunning, sold 30 yard weaned Angus steers aged nine to 10 months, carrying Shacorrahdalu bloodlines and weighing 354kg, for $1350.
VMI Enterprises, Sutton Forest, sold nine Angus steers weighing 355kg for $1340.
Tetley and Buchanan, Braidwood, sold 25 Angus/black Simmental steers aged nine to 10 months, weighing 332kg, for $1280.
'The Dale' Downing, Boxes Creek, sold 14 Angus steers, carrying Hazeldean and Twynam bloodlines and weighing 336kg for $1280.
Chevonne Willis, Crookwell, sold 20 Angus steers carrying Millah Murrah bloodlines and weighing 319kg for $1250.
KN and MP Davis, Moss Vale, sold 24 Angus steers carrying Millah Murrah and Clunies Range bloodlines and weighing 337kg for $1240.
Roundflat, Braidwood, sold 22 yard weaned Angus steers aged eight to nine months, carrying Kenny's Creek bloodlines and weighing 292kg for $1210.
Dean Adams, Llandilo, sold five black Limousin steers aged 10 to 12 months, weighing 340kg, for $1200.
MT Farming, Moss Vale, sold 20 Angus steers weighing 296kg for $1190.
McMillan Holdings, Murrumbateman, sold 17 Charolais steers weighing 329kg for $1190.
G and B Hart, Braidwood, sold 10 Angus steers aged eight to nine months, carrying Hazeldean and Brookfield Park bloodlines and weighing 400kg for $1350, and 11 steers weighing 316kg for $1150.
Lillian Azzopardi, Applebrook, Crookwell, sold 18 yard weaned Angus/black Simmental heifers weighing 377kg for $1290.
Leigh Sharpe, Gerringong, sold 11 Angus heifers carrying Hardhat bloodlines and weighing 248kg for $1090.
McMillan Holdings, Murrumbateman, sold a mixed yarding of eight Charolais and Angus heifers carrying Twynam and Hicks composite bloodlines and weighing 323kg for $1050.
Burrabaroo, Braidwood, sold eight yard weaned Angus heifers aged seven to eight months, carrying Kenny's Creek bloodlines and weighing 335kg, for $1040.
Dean Adams, Llandilo, sold 15 Limousin heifers aged seven to nine months, weighing 302kg, for $1040.
M Cameron, Moss Vale, sold 10 purebred Hazeldean Angus heifers weighing 320kg for $1110.
VMI Enterprises, Sutton Forest, sold nine Angus heifers carrying Table Top bloodlines and weighing 338kg for $1000.
J and R Demanuele, Camden, sold 20 Angus heifers aged 10 to 12 months, carrying Karoo bloodlines and weighing 315kg for $990.
Hilltop Angus, Sutton Forest, sold 12 Angus heifers carrying Koolewong and Onslow bloodlines and weighing 288kg for $930.
JR Gardner, Exeter, sold nine Angus heifers carrying Dunoon and Injemira bloodlines and weighing 309kg for $920.
Cetinale Pty Ltd, Berrima, sold 17 Angus/black Simmental heifers aged six to seven months, carrying Southern Black Simmental bloodlines and weighing 271kg for $890.
DJ Mackenzie, Sutton Forest, sold 11 Angus heifers carrying Pine Creek and Te Mania bloodlines and weighing 305kg for $890.
Eccleston Park, Sutton Forest, sold 12 Angus heifers carrying Lawson bloodlines and weighing 288kg for $840.
