Inverell weaner cattle prices firm to better on previous month's sale

A total of 2366 head of weaner cattle were sold at Inverell on Thursday off the back of good autumn rain but without breeders buying, the backgrounders and feedlots continued to keep a foot on the throats of producers.
Bids were firm to better compared to last month's store sale at the Inverell with steers 200 to 280 kilograms, 726 head, averaging 405 cents a kilogram or $979 to reach 450c/kg and $1160.
Steers 280kg to 330kg, 289 head, averaged 385c/kg or $1154 with top prices for that weight category reaching 416c/kg and $1279.
Heaviest weaner steers made up to $1417 and for yearlings $1469.
Heifers 200kg to 280kg, 490 head, averaged 296c/kg or $698 to reach 360c/kg and $811.
The next heifer weight category of 280kg to 330kg, 229 head, averaged 291c/kg or $870 with top prices making 312c/kg and $971. Heaviest heifers reached $1164.
Ray and Nicky Price, Ashton at North Star, sold sale-topping Angus steers 389kg for 364c/kg or $1416 going to the Jackson family's backgrounding properties on the New England.
Dalkeith sold Angus-cross steers 417kg for 342c/kg or $1426 going to Goondiwindi.
The Makim family, Gum Flat via Compton Dam, paid 412c/kg for Promore Pastoral Angus steers, 286kg or $1178.
"Hopefully the rain keeps coming and The feed kicks away," said Mr Makim who will tip these calves onto oaten pasture.
"If the weather cuts out dry we'll put them onto grass with the grain bin.
"You'll go broke sitting down so you might as well have a go."
Blackwood, Inverell, sold Angus steers 293kg for 402c/kg or $1177.
Richard Hughes, Bundarra, sold Angus weaners with Eaglehawk and Clunie Range blood, 304kg at 308c/kg or $1210 with the come-back very similar to the money he made at last month's sale. His heifers, 292kg, made 310c/kg or $905.
"I was happy with the weight of my calves this year," he said.
Graeme and Ernie Charters, Hilltop Partnership at Bingera, sold Ultrablack steers by Bellview Brangus bulls, 289.5kg for 410c/kg or $1187 going to St George, Qld. Their heifers, 282kg, made 306c/kg or $862.
"Our steers were 30kg heavier than those we sold last month for 360c/kg," the elder Mr Charters said. "But our heifers were only 15c/kg dearer which was disappointing."
Robert and Sandra Kehoe, on black volcanic soil with good creek and trough water and paspalum pastures at Auburnvale, sold Angus heifers, off their mothers, 364kg for 320c/kg after eight months for $1164, going to Jackson Agriculture for backgrounding.
"Early on we were begging for rain but from Christmas it's been steady," Mr Kehoe said.
"Their brothers are 400kg but we'll keep them and grow them out to feeder weight on a bit of lucerne.
PM and ML Irwin, Delungra, sold Angus cross steers 363kg for 370c/kg to make $1343.
Frasers Creek Pastoral, Ashford, sold Angus steers, 289kg for 414c/kg or $1196.
Their black baldy steers, 275kg, made 422c/kg or $1160.
Lone Pine Agriculture at Nullamana sold Angus steers 263kg for 414c/kg or $1089 going to Taroom, Qld.
Their black baldy steers 238kg made 410c/kg or $976.
Angus-cross heifers from J and A Grills, 330kg, made 296c/kg or $976 also going to Jackson Agriculture.
Thursday's combined sale was hosted by Lehmann Livestock, J A McGregor, Elders Inverell, Philip Frame and John Mair agencies.
