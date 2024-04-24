The Land
A taste for top quality, terroir at President's Medal winning Pecora Dairy

Andrew Norris
Andrew Norris
April 24 2024 - 12:00pm
Royal Agricultural Society of NSW president John Bennett, and President's Medal winners, Michael and Cressida Cains, Pecora Dairy, Roberston.
An incredible vision for a unique, sustainable enterprise, called Pecora Dairy, has been recognised with the awarding of this year's Royal Agricultural Society of NSW President's Medal.

