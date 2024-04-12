Kempsey weaners average 50c/kg dearer than previous sale

Widespread rainfall across the state has got the "restockers revved up" on the coast, which saw an average of 50 cent a kilogram dearer across all categories at Kempsey Stock and Land's mid weaner sale.
There were 1712 weaners yarded, with a breakdown of 1117 steers and 595 heifers, that saw a top of 432.20c/kg for Killuke Pastoral Co, Crescent Head, (weight 183.57kg) to Corcoran Parker, Wodonga.
Young steers 200 to 280kg, 588 head, ranged from 150.20 cents a kilogram ($307.91) to 425.20/kg, or $1046.95, with an average of 340.89c/kg ($833.51).
Steers 280kg to 330kg, averaged 339.94c/kg ($1015.46) and sold up to a top of 376.20c/kg, or $1168.18. Heavier steers 400kg to 500kg, averaged 290.05c/kg, or $1325.75, and went for a top of 330.20/kg ($1375.78).
Compared to Kempsey's early wearner sale held on March 15, Ian McGoldrick from Kempsey Stock and Land said in the 200 to 280kg weight category prices were up to 70c/kg dearer at the tops, while the average was 50c/kg dearer.
For under 200kg weaners, it was $1 dearer while heifers were 58c/kg dear at the tops, and an average of 45c/kg more.
"There is general confidence with the stateswide rain, it has restockers revved up a bit," Mr McGoldrick said.
"Queensland buyers are still kicked into gear but we had demand from the central west this time because of the rain."
The first pen that came out of the gate was a line of Angus cross weaners, sold by Kembali Farming Co, Kinchela for 292c/kg (weight 470.83/kg) that went to Merambi, Dubbo.
The next was Mt Seaview's Anville Creek Pastoral Co's Santa Getrudis steers, weighing 396.63kg that sold for 316.20c/kg heading to Queensland for backgrounding.
Barry and Gail Lee, Sherwood, sold 11 Hereford and 11 black baldy weaners to a top of 375.20c/kg, weighing 240kg to Corcoran Parker, Wogonga.
"We are happy with the prices, it's where the market is," Mr Lee said.
"A couple of years ago we saw astronomical prices but we are back to a bit of reality now."
Paul Harwood, Glenrock said it was a solid sale, with prices fairing better than the previous month's early weaner sale.
Mr Harwood sold 54 head including straight Angus calves to a top of 385c/kg (average weight 160kg) with some going to OK Cattle Co, Yarrowitch.
"We've had a good season at our place and on the coast and the weaners are a reflection of that," Mr Harwood said.
"The weaners are where they should be, they were pretty good calves, I thought they were worth a bit more, but we couldn't have pulled off much better calves.
"We will give the cows a rest for winter, we are now in calving pattern where we are gearing up cattle to be sold at a couple of the weaner sales."
Brodie Ibbotson, Bellimbopinni sold six Brangus weaners weighing 305.83kg for 360.2/c/kg, or $1101.61 that went to Queensland feedlots, while Austral Eden's Ken McCarthy's Angus calves, (weighing 193.33kg) sold to 424.20c/kg, or $820.12 to David Knight, Manning Valley.
Bede Mainey, Euroka, sold 12 Angus weaners to a top of 362.20 that also went to David Knight while Ben and Bec Smith, Jeogla, sold 19 Brangus heifers to a top of 268.20c/kg to JA McGregor and Co, Inverell.
