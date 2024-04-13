The Land
Iconic 140-year-old pub renovation will 'put Nyngan on the map'

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 13 2024 - 5:00pm
The Nyngan with renovations and (inset) owners James and Emily Stanton. Pictures supplied
A 140-year-old hotel is soon to be reopened as an upmarket pub with accommodation in Nyngan after a local family took on the transformation project of a lifetime.

