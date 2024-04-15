Letters to the editor | Taking sides on carbon; GM sensationalism; Australia's population boom

As farmers we need to decide which side to the debate we are on. We cannot be on both sides, if we want to play along with the scam and earn money from carbon credits we also must accept reducing livestock numbers, methane taxes, forced fallows, compulsory acquisitions, industrial wind, and solar instillations damaging rural landscapes and their immediate climates, vehicle emission standards eliminating appropriate work utilities and the current lunacy of pumping industrial waste into the Great Artesian Basin in the name of carbon capture and storage.