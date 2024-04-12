The Land
Tenterfield store cattle land a sober market

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 12 2024 - 7:30pm
Wayne Halliday, Sandy Flat, with his grand-daughter Emelia, and their Angus and Simmental cross steers 226kg that made 394c/kg or $890. The calves' sisters brought 206kg at 298c/kg or $613.
Wayne Halliday, Sandy Flat, with his grand-daughter Emelia, and their Angus and Simmental cross steers 226kg that made 394c/kg or $890. The calves' sisters brought 206kg at 298c/kg or $613.

Tenterfield yarded 1800 head of weaner and store cattle on Friday with the mixed yarding giving buyers room to pick and choose.

