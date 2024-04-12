Tenterfield store cattle land a sober market

Tenterfield yarded 1800 head of weaner and store cattle on Friday with the mixed yarding giving buyers room to pick and choose.
As a result prices were softer, even on the back of reducing demand for cattle as this weaner selling season progresses - this trend despite new rain.
However, better presented calves made the good money with Angus weaner steers to $1421.
Best Angus weaner heifers sold to $999.
Light calves struggled to make 300c/kg while the heavier progeny met a good market.
Well presented milk tooth calves from Lex and Lorna Patterson, Vinegar Hill, topped the sale with feedlots competing for the honours.
They sold yearling steers that have spent the last 12 months on good pastures east of Tenterfield, 483kg for 364c/kg or $1758, going onto feed with Allied Beef.
Another pen of milk tooth Angus 458kg brought 371c/kg or $1699, entering the feedlot process through Whyalla Beef.
The Patterson heifers, off some of the rougher pastures in the Legume district, weighed 313kg to make 302c/kg going back to the paddocks as future breeders through the Cusack family at Jennings.
Their black baldy heifers 345kg, made 282c/kg staying on the Tablelands.
Geoff Robertson, Boonoo Boonoo, sold Angus steers 372kg for 382c/kg or $1421.
His heifers, 331kg, made 302c/kg or $999, going to Jennings for breeding.
David Sweeney, Steinbrook, sold Angus steers 351kg for 378c/kg or $1326 head, going for backgrounding in the Inverell district.
His heifers, 307.5kg, made 292c/kg or $898, going back to the paddock for breeding purposes at Jennings.
Quality Hereford steers from FC Hamilton, Deepwater, made 360c/kg for 351kg or $1263.
Their sisters, 259.5kg, made 272c/kg or $705.
Another pen of Santa Hereford 357kg, made 340c/kg or $1213.
Wayne and Delyce Halliday, Sandy Flat, sold Angus and Simmental cross steers 226kg that made 394c/kg or $890. Their sisters brought 206kg at 298c/kg or $613.
Daniel Duff, Barney Downs Road, sold Angus steers off cows purchased late last year 299kg for 388c/kg or $1160 sold to the Pitkin family, Scrub Road. A heavier pen, 340kg, made $1190 going to Dalby, Qld.
They also bought Angus steers from Andrew Curr, Tenterfield, 306kg for 412c/kg or $1260.
Mark and Ange Harvey, Mt McKenzie, sold Angus steers 243kg for 432c/kg or $1049, going to a backgrounder from Glencoe.
Their Angus heifers, 246kg made 314c/kg or $772.
Romagnola cross steers from Michael and his mum Angie Parker, Gilgurry at Tenterfield, eight months old and weighing 286kg, made 320c/kg or $915, going to Queensland.
Brad Halliday and Robyn Campbell, Craig View at Bluff Rock, sold Angus over Simmental/Charolais steers, 231kg for 362c/kg or $836.
The sale was conducted by Harold Curry with Alford and Duff livestock agencies, Tenterfield.
