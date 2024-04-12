Market firm despite more than 6000 yarded at Yass

The market held firm at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange on Friday despite an increased yarding of 6212 head.
In the second feature weaner sale at Yass Angus steers made up the bulk of the yarding which sold to a top of$1490 a head while heifers reached $1020.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Charlie Croker said the sale was about where they expected it to be and on par with last month's weaner sale, however there was more weight in the cattle.
"The quality was outstanding," he said.
Mr Croker said the market held and was solid despite the big numbers with producers shifting cattle about after the rain.
"There's certainly confidence there," he said.
"There was a fair bit of local support but also from the north and the south as well.
"The job got a bit dearer as it went. Some of the smaller better bred steers were pretty well sought after."
Mr Croker said a lot of the lighter black steers made more than 400 cents a kilogram while good lines of black heifers made around 300c/kg.
"The good bigger runs of black heifers with breeding behind them seemed to sell better," he said.
With more weaner sales to come Mr Croker said the store market was banking on what the prime market was doing.
"It's been rising week on week," he said.
"There seems to be confidence there but numbers - there's so many about at the moment.
"It's going to put some pressure on things. The further it holds itself and can withstand the surge in numbers that will be the test of it. The next month is going to be the test."
Weaner steers weighing less than 280kg sold for $750 to $1370 while weaner steers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $940 to $1290.
Heavier weaner steers more than 330kg sold for $1050 to $1490.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg made $625 to $935 and weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $780 to $1010.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg made $900 to $1020.
The first pen of the sale was awarded best presented steers which was 24 Angus steers, 411kg, with Hazeldean and Krawarree blood, from Thomas, Katie Jayne and Sarah O'Brien, Braidwood, sold for $1440.
The O'Briens said they were really happy with how their steers sold and how they were presented.
"We've had a great season - the rain came at the right time," Mr O'Brien said.
Kellyville Pastoral, Crookwell, sold 34 Angus steers, 381kg, with Bannaby blood, for $1490. The same vendor sold another 28 Angus steers, 331kg, for $1340.
Macarthur Onslow, Goulburn, sold 48 Angus steers, 351kg, with Bannaby blood, for $1390. The same vendor sold another 56 Angus steers, 312kg, for $1260.
A line of 38 Angus steers, 357kg, with Circle 8 and Rennylea blood, from KR Reed, Tarlo, made $1370.
Andrew Ledger, Mullion Angus, Yass, sold 43 Angus steers, 337kg, with Milwillah and Booroomooka blood, for $1355.
The best presented pen of heifers was awarded to Carrawongy Pastoral Co, Roslyn, for their 1724 Angus steers, 411kg,Angus heifers, 316kg, with Bannaby and Myanga blood, which sold for $950.
Willaroo sold 26 Angus heifers, 349kg, with Myanga blood, for $1020.
Ozdart Pty Ltd, Crookwell, sold 13 Angus heifers, 346kg, for $960.
There was strong local support as well as buyers from Albury, Wagga Wagga, Forbes, Gunnedah and Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.