The Land
Home/Markets

Market firm despite more than 6000 yarded at Yass

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
April 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas and Katie Jayne O'Brien, Braidwood, with their pen of 24 Angus steers, 411kg, which sold for $1440 a head and were the best presented pen of steers at Yass on Friday. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Thomas and Katie Jayne O'Brien, Braidwood, with their pen of 24 Angus steers, 411kg, which sold for $1440 a head and were the best presented pen of steers at Yass on Friday. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

The market held firm at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange on Friday despite an increased yarding of 6212 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.