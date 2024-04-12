Flemington sale resulted in a Top Notch outcome

A combination of quality raw data, bloodlines and phenotype was key at the Flemington Limousin and Angus bull sale today near Adelong.
The top-priced bull was JSRL PM Top Notch T38, purchased by Chris Knox and Helen Alexander, DSK Angus and Charolais and Peter Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah for $24,000.
The 24-month-old Dunoon Prime Minister P578 son tipped the scales at 950 kilograms, being the second heaviest bull in the Angus draft.
He recorded P8 and rump fat scans of 15 and 8 millimetres respectively, while measuring an eye-muscle-area (EMA) of 137 centimetres squared.
Top Notch T38 displayed 200, 400 and 600-day-weights within the top 13 per cent of the breed with values of +60, +111, +139, respectively and a retail beef yield (RBY) figure of +1.8, placing him in the top 3pc.
The stud used in in their joining program in the spring of 2023.
Chris Knox said he loved the raw data on the bull, with having faith in the female line which originated from his stud.
"A bull to have that raw data when his been out working is just an unreal bull we think," he said.
"Very structurally correct with a lot of thickness and sire appeal.
Peter Cook said he admired the skin type and softness that the bull had to offer.
"He is the ideal size for me," he said.
"We bought a bull off DSK years ago and really like him, so we like the blood lines behind him.
"He is very athletic type of bull with a good wide muzzle."
The duo also purchased the maternal brother to the top-priced bull, JSRL U Little Ripper U13 for $6000.
Mr Knox said it was always encouraging to see a female be consistent with her progeny.
The top-priced Limousin bull was Flemington Top Secret T52, purchased by an undisclosed buyer on AuctionsPlus, for $12,000.
The 21-month-old Flemington Next Level N40 son, out of Flemington Honey N45 recorded a birthweight of +0.4 placing in him the top 15pc of the breed, along with recording 200, 400, 600 and mature cow weight values of +26, +49, +60 and +61, respectively, all placing him in the top 20pc of the breed.
He also recorded high percentile carcase qualities with a carcase weight value of +43 and an EMA value of +3.3, as well as a RBY value of +1.3, placing him in the top 8pc for all three traits.
The apricot bull weighed 854kg, while measuring an EMA of 146cm sq.
The stud offered a line of yearling Angus bulls which resulted in JSRL Upgrade U6, topping the draft being purchased by S and A Glynn, Batlow for $8000.
The Mill Brae Benchmark son displayed a curve bending data set with a birthweight figure of +2.5 and an 600-day-weight value of +132, with all his growth triats placing in the top 30pc.
He weighed in at 596kg with a scotal measurement of 37cm.
The volume buyer was Mick and Catherine Kelly, Tumut who purchased two Angus and two Limousin bulls to a top of $10,500 with an average of $8215.
Mr Kelly said the family operation has been buying from Flemington for over 15 years and like the temperament phenotype of the cattle for their 300 female autumn-calving operation.
"We were looking for the Angus bulls for our straight Angus program," he said.
"With then the Limousin bulls going over some of those females."
The main market for the families program is the grassfed market for the steers, with most heifers being retained.
Flemington stud principal Donna Robson said the family was happy with the results with new and repeat buyers supporting the sale.
"Given the conditions of the current market we're really happy with how the sale went," she said.
The Angus bulls in the draft resulted in 16 of 24 being sold at auction to a top of $24,000 with an average of $9000, while the Limousin bulls achieved a full clearance of all eight bulls sold to a top of $12,000 to average $9125.
Another three Angus bulls sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Elders Tumut, with Ryan Bajada as auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online platform.
