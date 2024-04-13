The Land
Home/Rural Life

Man in his 20s dies after truck crash

Updated April 13 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died following a single vehicle truck crash in northern NSW this morning.
A man has died following a single vehicle truck crash in northern NSW this morning.

A man has died following a single vehicle truck crash in the New England region this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.