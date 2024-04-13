The Land
Home/Rural Life

TV's Farmer Dustin opens up: Why it's 'pretty tough' finding a girlfriend

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 14 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Dustin, 26 years old from Condobolin, is looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife. Picture by Channel 7
Farmer Dustin, 26 years old from Condobolin, is looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife. Picture by Channel 7

Having a handful of girls romantically interested in him was one of the most fun things about being involved in Farmer Wants a Wife, a newly-famous TV farmer said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.