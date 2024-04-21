The Land
FWFWW Ep 4: Drama and dismounts at the rodeo

JW
By Julia Wythes
April 21 2024 - 9:00pm
Dressed to impress at the country show or whatever. Picture by Channel 7
We begin episode 4 for Farmer Wants a Wife with a feeling much like when you see the shearer take off his handpiece at 5.30pm - immense relief and like you need a shower.

