Life membership of ALPA bestowed on Armidale's Greg Teale

Armidale's Greg Teal has been recognised by the board of the Australian Livestock, Property and Agents Association Ltd (ALPA) for his outstanding, genuine, and passionate contribution to the association.
Mr Teal served as a councillor of the NSW Stock and Station Agents Association (1997-2003) and member of the NSW Stock and Station Agents Association PD&E Committee from 2000-2004 and the ALPA PD&E committee from 2004-2013.
ALPA chief executive officer Peter Baldwin, assisted by ALPA life member and independent board member, Thomas George, presented the award in Armidale and reflected upon Mr Teal's career, citing some wonderful anecdotes from long-term friend and industry legend Bruce Redpath.
"There was not a dry eye in the house," Mr Baldwin said.
Mr Teal acquired his general auctioneer and NSW stock and station agents' licence in 1987. When he retired, he'd served for 54 years in the profession, which began in 1964 with AML&F in Shepparton, Vic, working as a clerk.
In 1967, he was temporarily transferred to Maffra, Vic, before moving to Benalla, Vic, where he was appointed as a stockman/auctioneer under Johnny Francis.
In 1972, Mr Teal was believed to be the first person to auction Angora goats in Victoria. From 1973 to 1976, he began as a stud stock auctioneer with AML&F Albury under Bob Chumley. Between 1976 and 1985 he was a member of the Melbourne stud stock department, later becoming Elders.
In 1985 Mr Teal moved to Armidale to begin work with Garde Wilson, with the late Rod Fussell, Rod Willan and the Morse brothers.
In 2006, he joined Andrew Starr in a business partnership called Greg Teal Livestock, which became Ray White Rural. Mr Starr bought him out in 2014, and Mr Teal retired.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.