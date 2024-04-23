The Land
Life membership of ALPA bestowed on Armidale's Greg Teale

Simon Chamberlain
April 24 2024 - 5:00am
Peter Baldwin Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA) CEO, Inverell, Thomas George, Lismore, Milly, Greg, Jenny and Celeste Teal at the announcing of ALPA life membership. Picture supplied by Peter Baldwin.
Armidale's Greg Teal has been recognised by the board of the Australian Livestock, Property and Agents Association Ltd (ALPA) for his outstanding, genuine, and passionate contribution to the association.

