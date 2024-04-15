Maybrook a production powerhouse with 6km of river frontage

Maybrook is a 310 hectare (765 acre) property has an enviable reputation for its productive capacity underpinned by its water security.
Located in the highly regarded Ponto area on the River Road 12km from Geurie, the property is also 35km from Dubbo and about 12km from Wellington.
Maybrook enjoys a gentle slope and features rich, fertile alluvial soils and has a stunning 6km frontage to the Macquarie River.
The property is 95 per cent arable.
Established pastures include a 20ha phalaris fescue mix, 9ha of premier digit, and 26ha of phalaris.
The production powerhouse is underpinned by its irrigation capability with three centre pivots watering 34ha, 16ha and 21ha.
In addition, there is a 16ha and 15ha field that can be irrigated using the towable pivot irrigators.
Irrigation water is sourced from a mains powered equipped bore put down in 2020.
An impressive 646 megalitres of Upper Macquarie ground water aquifer water is included in the sale.
Water is also sourced from a well that pumps to a 200,000-litre tank that gravity supply 17 troughs.
The infrastructure is described as being of a very good standard and includes a three stand shearing shed with a workshop, Clipex semi-portable sheep yards, steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp, three hay sheds, and three silos with a combined capacity of 180 tonnes.
The homestead enjoys stunning views to the north east, looking over the irrigation fields.
The modernised four bedroom homestead features an impressive gourmet kitchen.
Other features include an office, walk in pantry and generous living areas.
Maybrook will be auctioned by Elders in Dubbo on May 17.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, or Joe Simpson, 0439 262 402, Elders Real Estate Rural Dubbo.
