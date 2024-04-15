Light cattle market still solid at Carcoar store sale

After some recent big weeks of weaner sales at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, the monthly store cattle sale last Friday was a much smaller market.
A total of 2007 store cattle were scanned for sale, back considerably on the 10,777 head offered at the previous Friday's weaner sale.
AWN Livestock and Property agent Lindsay Fryer, Orange, said some of the heavier weaner steers were a touch cheaper than last week, while the price trend for lighter cattle was still solid.
"The lighter steer were still making around that 440 cents a kilogram," he said.
"For example, we sold some 256kg weaners that when converted to cents a kilogram came back at 441c/kg early in the sale," he said.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $160 to $910; those from 200kg to 280kg made from $500 to $1180, and weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $680 to $1305, according to Meat and Livestock Australia data.
The heavy weaner steers tipping the scales at more than 330kg mostly sold from $940 to $1350.
Weaner heifers less than 200kg attracted bids from $250 to $680 and those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $470 to $870.
The weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg made from $450 to $950, while weaner heifers heavier than 330kg ranged from $900 to $1095.
A few pens of yearling steers topped at $1420 and yearling heifers sold to $1100.
Limited supplies of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females mostly ranged from $750 to $1900 and cows with calves mostly sold from about $900 to $2400 a unit.
Ogden Pastoral Company sold 22, 409kg Angus steers for $1420, while CH Roach and VLC O'Reilly sold nine 351kg Angus steer for $1340.
SN Price and the Estate G Price, Tallwood, sold 12, 348kg Glengowan- and Dalwhinnie-blood Angus steers for $1330.
P and M Gosper sold six Angus steers weighing 367kg for $1350, and GC Daley and HM Keen sold 11, 343kg Angus steers for $1345.
Turonville Pastoral Company, Tarana, sold 14, 326kg Angus steers for $1300, while J Walton and K Whitaker also sold nine, 328kg Limousin-cross steers for $1300.
JL and J Fardon, Broadview, Blayney, sold 11, 323kg Angus steers for $1305.
H Wood sold seven, 373kg Angus steers for $1300 and EMF Ovenstone sold three, 350kg, Angus steers for $1345.
The Powe Family, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo, sold three, 417kg Red Angus heifers for $1100.
J and M Bourke sold six, 394kg, Glengowan-blood, Angus heifers for $1095.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
