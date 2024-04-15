The Land
Light cattle market still solid at Carcoar store sale

By Karen Bailey
Jamie Willis, Meadow Flat, representing Peter Walsh, Portland, who sold five 341kg Angus steers for $1210 a head at the Carcoar sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Jamie Willis, Meadow Flat, representing Peter Walsh, Portland, who sold five 341kg Angus steers for $1210 a head at the Carcoar sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.

After some recent big weeks of weaner sales at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, the monthly store cattle sale last Friday was a much smaller market.

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

