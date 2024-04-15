The Land
Top bid for Speckle Park heifer

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 15 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:35pm
A 14 month Speckle Park heifer exhibiting exceptional growth for age topped Battalion Livestock's second annual breed sale at Glen Innes showgrounds on Monday, selling for $60,000.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

