Market softens in Armidale with buyer opportunity

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
April 16 2024 - 11:00am
Armidale weaner sale holds well with good returns for vendors and buyer opportunities.

Almost 3870 weaners averaged 333 cents a kilogram at the combined New England Livestock Agents store weaner sale on Monday, where feature lines provided a solid foundation for buyers seeking quality.

