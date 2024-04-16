Bookham wether trial results for 2024

Results from the 2024 Bookham wether trial have just been released, and tabulated by Phil Graham, Graham Advisory, Goulburn, the fleeces from all of the 35 teams reflected a 12 month period of excellent seasonal pasture growth.
"This year provided the perfect wool growing conditions," Mr Graham said.
"There was some green feed for the 12 months, and although the spring was small it meant the fibre diameter did not blow out.
"The quality of the green feed during the summer was not great for growing out young sheep, although it good for wool growth."
Mr Graham noted wool cuts during this shearing have increased for all teams.
"We saw in some teams that individual sheep doubled their wool cut from last year," he said.
The Bookham wether trial, run under the auspices of the Bookham Agricultural Bureau, is run for four shearings, and Mr Graham said the data collected was a reflection of what is happening in the breeding flocks of the same bloodlines.
"Except for the reproduction data, wool production from wethers is highly correlated to ewe's wool production," he said.
"To run a ewe trial including reproduction needs at least 100 ewes per team, so it is easy to see why we revert to a four year wether trial."
Two studs had entered teams bred from their own commercial ewes, but joined to rams bred one generation ahead of what they offer their clients.
In the overall placings, although the team of one stud topped the list with gross of $101.07 per head, they are not recognised due to competition rules.
The gross value is worked from fleece weight, micron, yield and 12-month average price, and body weight.
Analysing the results of the 35 teams, there was a value differential of $37.47 between the bottom and the top team.
