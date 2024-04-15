Protect crown for resilience in lucerne

The farmer control is 11kg/ha of Sardi 7s2, a winter active lucerne, along with Mintaro, a mid-maturing Brachycalycinum clover, and Monti, an early-to-mid-maturing Yanninicum clover, while one treatment is Sardi 7s2 with the sub clovers at 15kg/ha, and the other Sardi 7s2 and Sardi Grazer combo with the sub clovers, at 11kg/ha.

