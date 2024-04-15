The Land
Home/Cropping

Protect crown for resilience in lucerne

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
April 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverine Plains project officer Sophie Hanna, Chantelle Gorman, Savernake, Sheree Hamson, Elders Albury agronomist, and Shayne Mathews, Barenburg Australia. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Riverine Plains project officer Sophie Hanna, Chantelle Gorman, Savernake, Sheree Hamson, Elders Albury agronomist, and Shayne Mathews, Barenburg Australia. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

Rotational grazing of lucerne and protecting the crown are some of the most important tips for crop resilience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.