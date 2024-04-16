Narromine's Winchester listed for $1.7 million

Narromine property Winchester has been listed for sale at $1.7 million after it was passed in at auction.
Located 25km south west of Narromine, the 146 hectares (360 acres) property has about 120ha (300 acres) of arable, red alluvial soils.
The listed price is equal to about $11,644/ha ($4722/acre).
The country is timbered with pine, box, and kurrajong.
Water is supplied from an equipped bore, two dams and five rainwater tanks.
The average rainfall is 508mm (20 inches).
Winchester is divided into six paddocks with hinged joint fencing.
Improvements include an air-conditioned four bedroom brick homestead, cool room/meat house, a double garage, machinery shed, hay shed and sheep and cattle yards.
Contact Jason Hartin, 0429 894 334, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
