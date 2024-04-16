The Land
Gloucester weaner steers sell to a firm trend

Updated April 16 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 10:49am
Kevin and Robyn Lowrey of Stratford topped the weaner steer section of this store sale by offering Angus calves sired by Curracabark bulls which made $1425 a head, going to Whyalla Feedlot. Photo supplied.
Gloucester agents yarded 2400 head of mostly weaner cattle on Thursday.

