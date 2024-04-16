Gloucester weaner steers sell to a firm trend

Gloucester agents yarded 2400 head of mostly weaner cattle on Thursday.
The mid North Coast market held firm for the better runs of quality Angus with weight.
The lighter steers and heifers slipped $50 to $80 a head compared to an earlier store cattle sale in March.
Angus steers brought bids from $600 to $1425 a head, according to Gooch Agencies' principal James Gooch.
Cross bred steers made from $500 to $1050/hd.
Angus heifers without much restocker interest delivered prices from $350 to $925.
Cross bred heifers made bids from $300 to $870.
Kevin and Robyn Lowrey of Stratford topped the weaner steer section of this store sale by offering Angus calves sired by Curracabark bulls which made $1425, going to Whyalla Feedlot.
MRW Rural of Monkerai sold Angus steer calves Knowla and Waitara blood for $1290 going to Coonamble through AJF Brien and Sons.
Ken and Kellie Harvey of Bulahdelah sold Knowla bred Angus steer calves for $1200 to Knowla Livestock of Gloucester.
The Smith brothers of Cundle Flat sold Angus/Hereford steer calves for $1025 to Kia Ora of Gloucester.
Tigrah Pastoral of Bretti sold Angus heifers for $925 to Jayden Dorney of Bulahdelah.
Buyers attended from Coonamble, Nowendoc, Inverell, Walcha, Queensland, Hunter Valley as well as local support.
The sale was conducted by Gloucester livestock agents including Gooch Agencies.
