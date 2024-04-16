It's early days but locusts are on the move again.
The Local Land Services (LLS) is warning producers to be on the lookout for signs of plague locusts following activity in Central Tablelands, Central West, North West and Western LLS.
NSW Farmers' board director Oscar Pearse says while it's a busy time with harvest and planting, primary producers should not "switch off" and be ready to jump on locust activity straight away.
"It's not a panic situation, it's early days but with a bit of vigilance we should be fine," Mr Pearse said.
Mr Pearse said he had seen some numbers in relatively isolated areas near Moree.
"If we see them, we need to notify the LLS to get assistance and advice, we don't need to panic about it but if we can deal with them in a timely manner it's a good scenario," he said.
"It can have significant economic impacts if they are left un-managed.
"Landholders have a general biosecurity duty and we need to make sure we are on top of it, we can't ignore it, if we do it will cost more money in the long run."
NSW locust commissioner Andrew Mulligan said early reporting of suspected locust activity was the best way to help protect agriculture against the threat.
"Land managers need to report plant pest locust activity to their Local Land Services biosecurity officer within one working day after they first suspect or become aware of it and undertake control measures if appropriate," Mr Mulligan said.
"This will help to limit potential impacts of plague locusts, which can devastate crops and pastures."
Mr Mulligan said there were several key signs landholders should look for to ensure they were quick to respond.
"Adult plague locusts like to lay eggs in harder, loamy red soils, with compact roads next to crops, tree lines, contour banks and farm buildings prime areas," he said.
"Signs of locusts include a series of small holes in the ground, damage to vegetation, nymphs bouncing on the ground and hearing the buzzing noise they make.
"Our staff are available to help identify locust species from other types of grasshoppers and offer advice on the best control application to use depending on factors such as the environment and nearby crops."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.