Kembla Grange trainer claims his territory

By Virginia Harvey
April 16 2024 - 5:00pm
He may have been in hospital when his horse qualified for a start, but Kembla Grange conditioner Paul Niceforo was trackside to receive the biggest thrill of his training career when Territory Express won the $1 million ATC Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championship Final at Randwick last Saturday.

