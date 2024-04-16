The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Projects to help goat industry take genetic leap

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 16 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tom Granleese and Kieran Smith are leading projects to help take the goat industry forward. Picture by Denis Howard
Dr Tom Granleese and Kieran Smith are leading projects to help take the goat industry forward. Picture by Denis Howard

Two significant projects are playing their part in driving a sustainable future for the goat meat industry by providing genetic measurement and refining management practices respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.