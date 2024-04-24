Round-Em-Up Red Angus: Leading Red Angus Genetics in Australia

Picture supplied

Demand for Red Angus cattle in the north of Australia is growing as commercial producers recognise the value they can bring to their operation, said Red Angus seedstock producer David Hobbs.

Mr Hobbs, of Round-Em-Up Red Angus and Simmental stud at Molong, Central NSW, and Moorwatha Red Angus at Howlong, southern NSW, said interest was growing not only in Queensland, but also in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Western NSW.

Carcase quality and the breed's ability to handle Australia's harsh environmental conditions were key to the increased interest.

"Red Angus have got every attribute that a Black Angus has got and they can handle the heat a bit better," he said.

Mr Hobbs said with concerns about the future of live exports, many northern producers were looking to improve the MSA grading in their Bos Indicus cattle with cross breeding and Red Angus ticked all the boxes.

"A lot of our customers are looking for something to put over their cows that's going to soften them down, flat back them a bit and get some MSA grading ability into those cattle that are going to end up in the feedlot industry."

Mr Hobbs, who has been involved in breeding Red Angus cattle for more than two decades, runs Round-Em-Up Red Angus and Moorwatha Red Angus with his wife Ashleigh, daughter Taylah and son Hunter. Previously, he managed Tullatoola Red Angus/BST for 22 years. The Hobbs family runs about 85 cows in the Round-Em-Up herd and 90 cows in the Moorwatha herd, and also use some embryos.

"Between the two we look to put 160 to 170 stud animals on the ground a year."

The stud's original genetics came from Moorwatha, one of Australia's oldest Red Angus studs, and over the years Mr Hobbs has purchased donor cows and some of the better cows out of the BST dispersal sale.

They also invest heavily in bringing in new genetics from overseas, mainly from Canada, but this year they have also been using some carcase bulls out of the US.

"We've always been known for bringing in new bulls and something a bit different from overseas to keep the different genetics going and find new bloodlines," Mr Hobbs said.

The two studs breed thick, deep-bodied cattle that can handle tough conditions. Carcase quality is a huge focus. The aim is to produce cattle for their clients that have plenty of fat cover and EMA and have the ability to MSA Grade.

Over the years they've put their steers to the test in the Sydney Royal carcase competition on multiple occasions, with consistently pleasing results.

"It proves our cattle can hang up."

This year, the Red Angus steer they entered in the purebred middleweight liveweight 476kg - 500kg class scored 83.25 points and received a bronze medal for eating quality.

Round-Em-Up also produces its own boxed beef periodically when they have enough commercial stock and this provides them with valuable feedback.

"We try to hang the steers for 21 days. It really gives us an insight into what our own cattle are doing and how they're hanging up and what they're doing in the industry for our clients, and for our meat customers too."

Mr Hobbs, who is also the president of the Red Angus Society of Australia, said he and other seedstock breeders were placing emphasis on carcase traits in response to commercial demand.

He said the Red Angus Society has recently adjusted its indexes to put a little more pressure on carcase traits to ensure the breed continues to provide commercial producers with improved premiums.



Picture supplied

Round-Em-Up Red Angus bulls can be found all over Australia and the stud has forged strong relationships with its clients, many of whom are repeat buyers.

"We have videos available - we try and do a video rather than just photos so people can see them walk and can get a better look at them.Then if they want to pick some out they can come down for a final pick, or there's a lot of clients that have never been down here that have just trusted us to send bulls. We normally help with the transport getting them up there in the north."

The Hobbs currently sell privately, although there are plans for expansion and a dedicated annual bull sale of their own on farm or in Queensland, as well as a female sale every second year.

"We've just leased 1300 acres on the property next door, which has allowed us to expand our operation and put a lot more forage crops in to graze our commercial bulls on."

The stud will also be selling bulls and females at The Power of Red sale in Toowoomba in September.

Round-Em-Up and Moorwatha head to Beef '24 this year on the back of yet another hugely successful year at the Sydney Royal, where they won best exhibit, grand champion senior bull, and champion senior female, junior champion bull, junior female, pair of heifers, sire's progeny and breeder's group.



Mr Hobbs has been attending Beef Australia for more than 20 years.



"It's the biggest beef show in Australia every three years. If you're a seedstock producer, you've got to attend, whether that's with cattle or to see what's new in the industry."

