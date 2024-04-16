The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Getting on top of lamb mortality rates this lambing season

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tom Graham, Coolac Vet, discusses ways to determine deaths in lambs at a field day in Maxwell, near Wagga Wagga. Picture by Helen De Costa.
Dr Tom Graham, Coolac Vet, discusses ways to determine deaths in lambs at a field day in Maxwell, near Wagga Wagga. Picture by Helen De Costa.

Rates of neonatal lamb mortality across the nation have been shown to cost the sheep industry $540 million a year according to a study carried out by Meat and Livestock Australia in 2015.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.