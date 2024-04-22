The Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Big squeeze could see lights out on industry

By James Jackson
April 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the last month James Jackson has heard of a dozen significant players making the call to move out of sheep due to cost related reasons .Picture by Elka Devney.
In the last month James Jackson has heard of a dozen significant players making the call to move out of sheep due to cost related reasons .Picture by Elka Devney.

It's pretty obvious for a lot of agriculture that costs are rising quicker than the increases in commodity prices. It is a classic cost price squeeze. Everybody in the supply chain is feeling the heat and the lucky ones can pass it on down the chain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.