Bettering worm control with 'holistic' approach

Goat producers have been encouraged to adopt an holistic approach to internal parasite management that combines chemical and non-chemical strategies, as researchers say anthelmintics alone are not the answer.
A recent review of internal parasite management and control in the Australian goat industry has highlighted a number of challenges, such as restricted product range, limited access to veterinary services and disparities in producer knowledge.
Funded by Meat & Livestock Australia and conducted by the Colere Group, the project aimed to provide an updated snapshot of farm management strategies and to develop new recommendations.
Goat producers have limited access to registered anthelmintics to treat internal parasites such as barber's pole worm, liver fluke, scour worms, moniezia and nodule worms. Of these limited products, many already display a high level of resistance in the field. As such, producers have increasingly turned to products that aren't registered for use in goats.
MLA sheep and goat productivity project manager Dr Daniel Forwood said varied climatic conditions, mixed sheep/goat enterprises and a changing interface of rangeland and farmed goats had further complicated the parasite landscape.
"Under current legislation, a chemical that is not registered for use in goats can only be used when prescribed by a registered veterinarian," he said.
"This is because chemicals currently registered for sheep may work differently for goats given their metabolic and physiological differences, which can influence withholding periods and/or export slaughter intervals."
The review suggested the development of a vet information hub for goat medicine with a focus on parasite control. Researchers also recommended a number of goat-specific solutions that could alleviate current pressures.
"Appropriate pasture rotation, regular faecal egg counting, targeted quarantine drenching, providing above-ground level browse and good nutrition are some of many tools that producers have ... to manage internal parasites in their goats," Dr Forwood said.
"Diagnostic testing combined with pasture/browse management, good nutrition and use of anthelmintics as directed by a vet will help with improving management of worm burden."
Other recommendations include improving producer access to existing and new technology and obtaining more data about the use of copper oxide wire particles in goats, which may offer a useful break in barber's pole worm development.
Currently, there are 18 anthelmintics for use in goats registered and available for sale in Australia said an Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority spokesperson.
"The most recent anthelmintic product to be registered for use in goats by the APVMA is Parafen 25 Oral Anthelmintic for sheep cattle and goats, on May 19, 2023," they said.
When asked if any new anthelmintics were in the approval process, the spokesperson said APVMA could not comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.