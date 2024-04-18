The Land

Keepit storage levels a concern for growers

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated April 18 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Namoi Cotton Growers Association president Peter Lennox believes low Keepit Dam storage levels could impact summer cropping programs if there they don't improve over winter. File photo
Upper Namoi Cotton Growers Association president Peter Lennox believes low Keepit Dam storage levels could impact summer cropping programs if there they don't improve over winter. File photo

What a difference a year has made to Keepit Dam storage levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.