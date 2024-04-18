Keepit storage levels a concern for growers

What a difference a year has made to Keepit Dam storage levels.
This time last year, Keepit Dam storage was above 95 per cent capacity but it is only holding 38pc this year after delivering water downstream.
Without significant winter and spring rains, the low storage level could impact what is sown by growers in the Namoi Valley this summer.
President of the Upper Namoi Cotton Growers' Association Peter Lennox said the low storage level could affect water allocations which in turn would impact summer cropping plans.
"You can only get allocated what is there," Mr Lennox said.
"Obviously if there is less water, the less area people will put in for summer crops. It affects everybody downstream.
"If there is no allocation or a lesser allocation, people will cut down on the area they sow or will grow something different that can use a bit less water."
While he thinks some people may grow alternative crops, Mr Lennox believes most cotton growers may reduce crop size.
"It is all about income per megalitre. That's what people are looking at these days rather than getting huge yields and just watering and watering and watering."
"Growers may put in some sorghum rather than cotton or just less cotton and concentrate more on efficient growing for more yield with less area.
"That's what most people will likely do more rather than go away from cotton altogether.
"They might put a bit extra sorghum in to come over the top and look to be more efficient in that small area."
Mr Lennox said what is grown is all contingent upon how much water goes into storages ahead of summer.
"It's a long time between now and then and the forecast can change," he said.
"The current forecast says we are going to go back into a wet period again now.
"We will just wait and watch this space, I guess."
A WaterNSW spokesperson said the low storage volume was due to the delivery of "critical water supply to downstream communities, farmers, irrigation customers and the environment during a spring and summer of low inflow".
"This current level represents a gradual reduction from the most recent storage peak of 98.2pc on August 26 last year," the spokesperson said.
"WaterNSW is a state-owned corporation that operates the state's major storage dams, including Keepit, in accordance with strict NSW Government water sharing plan rules, including access allocations.
"Keepit Dam has been used to supply the Lower Namoi, while Split Rock Dam (96pc) upstream on the Upper Namoi has largely been held in reserve as deliberate water security strategy.
"Keepit and Split Rock are considered a single resource for the Namoi Valley, and their average storage capacity of 66pc is comparable to the average dam storage percentages across the northern valleys of 63pc."
