Boost in supply of lambs met with mixed competition

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
April 18 2024 - 6:45am
Ken McDermatt, Little Glendurnie, Dubbo, bought 50 Merino lambs to finish for $61 a head at Dubbo on Monday. Picture by Elka Devney.
The supply of lambs increased at several selling centres in the past week and with mixed quality, the well presented lambs attracted a premium, before numbers tighten again heading into winter.

