Trial to help growers take nitrogen to the bank

The need to make every input dollar count amid high costs and supply issues has seen growers looking at what works best and what alternatives are available when it comes to fertilisers.
With that in mind, Central West Farming Systems (CWFS), Condobolin, NSW, has initiated a nitrogen (N) trial comparing synthetic N with organic N in an attempt to help growers improve efficiencies in their cropping programs.
In collaboration with the University of New England Node under the SQNNSW Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, CWFS is looking at improved on-farm nitrogen strategies and will deliver a cost-benefit analysis of the two different strategies over two years.
The trial began last year at CWFS' Fettell Centre at Condobolin with the planting of a legume crop to add nitrogen to the soil.
For comparison, a wheat crop that was top dressed with urea was also sown.
This year, all treatments will be sown to barley for a direct comparison.
CWFS Trials Agronomist, Chiara Stommel, said the trial will show if growers can lessen their reliance on synthetic nitrogen fertilisers through the use of organic nitrogen in a low rainfall zone like Condobolin.
"We are keen to see if this year's barley will show a significant benefit from the organic N stored in the soil," Miss Stommell said.
"Compared to using synthetic fertiliser, we are hoping the trial will show that you don't have to spend as much money on MAP or urea which is a cost saving to growers.
"We are hoping growers can get the same yield without the expenditure on synthetic nitrogen."
While the trial will have implications for growers across Australia, it will have specific significance to many enterprises around Condobolin.
"We have a number of mixed farmers in the area who grow lucerne and legumes," Miss Stommell said.
"This trial will support farmers making smart decisions on crop rotations."
Soil cores were taken from a depth of one metre before sowing to assess the total nitrogen.
Plant establishment counts and biomass cuts were collected at anthesis and harvest, which occurred in November 2023.
The test is being mirrored on a grower's farm nearby at Bogan Gate where weather conditions can't be controlled through irrigation like they can at the Fettell Centre.
"When it was really dry last year, we were able to irrigate at our Condobolin site," Miss Stommel said.
"Last year's season showed us how difficult it can be for farmers to apply urea without a rainfall event and where the benefits of organic nitrogen can really come into play.
