The Land
Home/Cropping

Dashboards to assist rice growers with decision making

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
April 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr James Brinkhoff, UNE, and Brian Dunn, NSW DPI, at the Rice Research Australia site at Coree. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Dr James Brinkhoff, UNE, and Brian Dunn, NSW DPI, at the Rice Research Australia site at Coree. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

Learning from seasons of data is assisting to maximise water productivity, yields and overall profitability for rice farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.