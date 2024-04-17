The Land
Hundreds of horses found slaughtered near Wagga Wagga, investigation under way

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
April 17 2024 - 2:33pm
An investigation is under way after hundreds of horses were found slaughtered at a property near Wagga Wagga.

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

