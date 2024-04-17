High growth bulls well sought after at the Reiland Angus bull sale

Bulls displaying positive fat values and high growth traits were in demand at the Reiland Angus bull sale today at Brungle, near Gundagai, reaching a top of $20,000.
The top-priced bull, Reiland Tudor T956 was purchased by Marcus Clarke, Ournie.
The 19-month-old Stoney Point Kingpin K211 son, out one of the studs donor cows Reiland Balckliz Z509, tipped the scales at 832 kilograms with a scrotal measurement of 36 centimetres.
He recorded 200, 400, and 600 day weight figures of +61, +115 and +149, respectively with a milk value of +24, placing him in the top 9pc of the breed.
He continued the high ranking traits with a carcase weight figure of +85, putting him in the top 8pc of the breed, along positive rib and rump figures of +1.3 and +1.9.
Mr Clarke said he admired the growth traits and positive fat figure of the bull, with the plan for Tudor to be joined with some of the families first calving heifers, amongst their 400 Angus cow operation.
"The milk figure was one we were looking for the maternal side, so that's a big plus as we retain our heifers," he said.
"He has a really good balance of figures.
He's just a really stylish type of bull."
There were three second top-priced bulls throughout the draft, the first being Reiland Thorn T1261, purchased by Dick and Jenny Turnbull, Holbrook, for $18,000.
Out of a Reiland Kiwi K201 daughter and one of the first Reiland Rosewood R290 sons to be offered, he displayed a MCW of +126, with a retail beef yield value of +1.2, placing in the top 16pc of the breed.
He also recorded an eye-muscle-area figure of +14.4, ranking him in the top 2pc of the breed.
Reiland Angus retain the right to collect semen from the bull.
The Turnbull family secured another four bull to average $9000.
Reiland Target T914, purchased by long-term clients Proudford Agricultural Company, Narrawa, near Boorowa.
The Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 son recorded an eye-muscle-area value of +13.3, placing him in the top 2pc of the breed, while displaying a intra-muscular fat figure of +3.7.
Weighing 770kg with a scrotal measurement of 40cm, Reiland has reserved the right to retain semen from Target T914.
Proudford Agriculture also purchased another four bulls to average $9000.
Another long-term client, Houston Pastoral Company, Burrowye, Vic, purchased the final equal second top-priced bull, Reiland Thousand T343.
By Landfall Keystone K132, the 19-month-old bull recorded a calving-ease daughters value of +9.7, placing him in the top 2pc of the breed, while displaying a carcase weight value of +84, putting him in the top 11pc of the breed.
The pastoral company secured another three bulls with an average of $13,750.
The volume buyer was Wallah Pastoral Pty Ltd, Goulburn who purchased six bulls to average $9000.
Reiland Angus stud principal Mark Lucas said he was very pleased with the outcome of the sale with the current situation of the current cattle market and uncertain season.
"We met the market today," he said.
"The buyers got a good article, we're proud of what we produced.
"More so, it's a balancing act, you go back two years and we had exceptional sales.
"Now everything has average out.
"We're still in business, they're still in business and I think that's how this industry is going to survive."
Overall 63 of the 73 bulls sold with an average of $8438.
After the auction another three bulls were sold.
The sale was conducted by Elders Tumut with Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services as auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
