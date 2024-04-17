The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

High growth bulls well sought after at the Reiland Angus bull sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 17 2024 - 8:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced bull, Reiland Tudor T956, with Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services, Sam Lucas, Reiland Angus, with Ian, Jessica and Marcus Clarke, Ournie. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Top-priced bull, Reiland Tudor T956, with Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services, Sam Lucas, Reiland Angus, with Ian, Jessica and Marcus Clarke, Ournie. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Bulls displaying positive fat values and high growth traits were in demand at the Reiland Angus bull sale today at Brungle, near Gundagai, reaching a top of $20,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.