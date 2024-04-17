Cooma cattle quality excellent as steers hit $1400

The yarding of 5104 cattle at the second annual autumn sale at Cooma conducted by Elders and Nutrien resulted in values slipping on previous sales.
Sam Green, Elders Cooma, thought the quality of the entire offering "unbelievable", but did say that the sale was "back a bit".
"There has been a lot of cattle offered during the past couple of weeks, and with lack of follow up rain, there was limited competition," he said.
"But we did see some extremely good black and Hereford spring-drop calves which presented very well.
"Through the entire offering, I thought there could have been over 1000 head that weighed better than 300kg.
"A tremendous weight but not surprising given our season."
The top run of steers sold for $1240 to $1400, while the top pens of heifers sold from $1060 to $1325.
Some steer sales included 89 Hazeldean-blood Angus, weighing 397kg sold by Krawarree Pastoral Co, Braidwood, for $1360; 29 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 352kg sold by Kiah Lake Pastoral Co, Cooma, for $1320, and Lake Bullenbalong, Berridale, who received $1140 for 27 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 338kg.
Sales of Hereford steers included Fraser Brothers, Adaminaby, who sold 12 weighing 340kg for $880; Glenriver Pastoral Co, Bendoc, sold 18 Marrawa-blood weighing 325kg for $910 and GH and HW Litchfield, Coutengay, sold 19 YavenVale-blood weighing 310kg for $1030.
Sales of heifers included 23 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 375kg sold by M and B Trading, Moonbah, for $1325; RG Crowe, Berridale, sold 26 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 331kg for $950 and Dungaree Pastoral Co, Bombala, sold 36 Sparta-blood Angus weighing 310kg for $880.
Buyers from Wagga Wagga, Bathurst, Trangie, Holbrook, and Myrtleford, in Victoria, competed with local restockers, and commission buyers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.