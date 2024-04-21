Driving change at Rankins Springs

While Rankins Springs may only boast a tiny population of 200 people, it belies the enormous community spirit that would be the envy of many small rural towns.
Rankins Springs Public School has just 23 students, however, the passionate P&C has raised more than $33,000 at its annual golf day on April 6.
Sandy Vearing, a parent of three children at the school, has helped organise the golf day alongside the Rankins Spring Golf Club committee, many other parents, and community members for the last few years.
Now in its 44th year, the golf day and auction has become one of the most popular events for the entire community.
The Vearing family has been on a family-run property in the region for three generations and close to 100 years.
They have always been active within the community and on many of the town's committees, so they see it as fitting to continue supporting the town.
"We all work to our strengths; some of us approach businesses that we work closely with for support, some of us work on the social media/communication aspects to try and get the word out, and others work alongside the golf club committee to assist with groundskeeping," Sandy said.
"One year, many of us brought our tractors, slashers, and lawnmowers to prepare the greens.
"Our amazing community members are always willing to supply cakes and slices or help with washing dishes, selling raffle tickets, etc.
"It truly is a massive joint effort."
Local businesses support the P&C financially by covering the event's running costs, which amount to about $6000, and donating auction prizes.
Run as a three-person ambrose golf day, nine holes are generally the norm, but 18 holes is an option for those "professional" golfers, with prizes awarded for nearest-to-the-pin and longest-drive.
The day concluded with a dinner and auction, with Tommy Vearing at the rostrum.
An argie of beef from Hanwood Butchery combined with an Elders cooler box, Yeti jug, and bluetooth speaker topped the auction, selling for $4000 to a phone bidder from Tambar Springs, some 500-odd kilometres away.
Despite the drizzly weather, the fundraiser attracted a record number of golfers and bidders this year, with spirits high after some much-needed rain across the district.
"The beauty of our little town is that the locals have a vested interest in our children," Sandy said.
"The saying 'it takes a village to raise a child' really is true in Rankins Springs, so whether it is our beautiful little preschool or our school, our community will almost always rally behind them."
The fundraiser also gives the community a chance to unite.
"It started as a day for our community to get together; it really wasn't about making money for the school but more about checking in, being with your mates, and having a crack on the course," Sandy said.
"But it's gone to a new level in the last five to 10 years, with COVID-19 being a little speed bump along the way, but thankfully it hasn't stopped us from reinventing it to what it is now.
"The golf day is just one of the many community-run events and great traditions that continue to be so well supported in our little town."
After more than a decade of fundraising, the P&C have finally raised enough money to build a multipurpose sporting court this year, and they couldn't be prouder.
"Our town is 70 kilometres from our neighbouring town, Griffith, so it can be an onerous task for our children to participate in organised sport, as there really isn't a facility that can offer this in our town," Sandy said.
"A multipurpose court allows the school to welcome specialised coaches who can use the surface to teach our children the necessary skills for team sports that some would otherwise miss out on due to travel and work commitments, making things tricky for some families."
Fellow organiser Katie Luelf was humbled and proud of their achievements and the community's support of the school.
"We all feel very blessed and grateful for the generous support within our little community and the wider community," Katie said.
"This outstanding result has set the bar so incredibly high that I'm not sure we will ever beat it, but ultimately, our little Rankins Springs Public School will benefit greatly from the extra funding this year and in years to come."
Katie believes Rankins Springs is a small but mighty town full of families willing to help in any situation.
"Country people have an incredible ability to look out for each other's well-being," she said.
"In a time of need, our little community offers help and support in many forms.
"Our community has a big heart, comprised of many strongly linked and connected families, making Rankins Springs unique."
Sandy echoed those sentiments.
"We are so lucky that so many locals get behind our kids," she said.
"We have amazing people who drive positive and engaging things, from our local tennis coach who has taught generations of kids to our small businesses who drop anything to support a community event like the footy or ANZAC Day ceremonies.
"For a small town, we have so many committees. You name it; there is nearly a committee or organisation team for it!
"Rankins Springs is a town where the good people of our community will almost literally take the shirt off their backs to help another person out.
"It doesn't matter who you are; we band together, especially for the next generation."
