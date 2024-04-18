The Land
Prices ease with statewide trends at Scone Associated Agents' weaner sale

By Simon Chamberlain
April 19 2024 - 9:00am
Stephen and Audrey Gill, Alexander Downs, Merriwa with the champion pen of steers, entered by Marina Seven Holdings Pty Ltd, Timor, which averaged 373 kilograms and made 352c/kg, returning $1312. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Quality steers sold well; some weight ranges and heifers increased in value compared to Tuesday's prime cattle sale at Scone Associated Agents' weaner and store sale on Thursday.

