Prices ease with statewide trends at Scone Associated Agents' weaner sale

Quality steers sold well; some weight ranges and heifers increased in value compared to Tuesday's prime cattle sale at Scone Associated Agents' weaner and store sale on Thursday.
Stuart Sheldrake, McGrath Livestock Upper Hunter, said while the market trends were in line with most other sales around the state in the past fortnight, there were some bright spots throughout the sale.
Mr Sheldrake highlighted the price increase for good quality crossbred heifers and lighter-weight Angus heifers.
"These prices were up on those from Tuesday's prime sale in Scone," he said.
Weaner steers sold from 220c/kg to 398c/kg and averaged 335c/kg. In dollar terms, they were priced from $275 to $1304, averaging $870.
Vealer steers sold from 250c/kg to 386c/kg averaging 347c/kg, returning $402 to $1312, averaging $979.
The yearling steers made between 205c/kg to 345c/kg, averaging 319c/kg. They returned from $605 to $1283, averaging $1070.
Vealer heifers were priced between 252c/kg to 290c/kg, averaging 273c/kg. They returned between $750 to $839, averaging $800.
Weaner heifers were priced between 190c/kg to 334c/kg, averaging 279c/kg. They returned from $681 to $995, averaging $853.
Yearling heifers were priced between 232c/kg to 288c/kg, averaging 269c/kg.. They returned from $681 to $995, averaging $853.
Before the sale kicked off, Stephen Gill, and his daughter Audrey, Alexander Downs, Merriwa ran their eye over the yarding of more than 2000 weaners to select a champion pen of Angus steers and heifers and a champion pen of crossbred calves.
Marina Seven Holdings Pty Ltd, Timor, sold the champion pen of seven steers, which averaged 373 kilograms and made 352c/kg, returning $1312.
Waverley Station, Timor produced the champion pen of Angus heifers, which averaged 294kg, made 306c/kg and returned $899.
Godolphin, Denman, a name recognised around the world in thoroughbred circles, produced the champion crossbred pen with 12 weaner Charolais steers, averaging 332kg, making 330c/kg and returning $1095.
Marina Seven Holdings had another pen of 12 Angus vealer steers, averaging 219kg, that sold for 368c/kg, returning $805.
Waverley Station's three pens of 66 Angus steers weighed from 279kg to 313kg and were priced between 376c/kg and 386c/kg.
Notuse Pty Ltd, Aberdeen, also sold a pen of 20 Vealer Angus steers, which sold for 374c/kg and returned $1152. Another pen of 12 from the same vendor made 370c/kg, averaging 266kg, and returned $984.
Belltrees Pastoral Scone sold 22 Angus steers, averaging 248kg, making 368c/kg and returning $912.
Tout Pty Ltd, Scone, sold a pen of light Angus steers, averaging 218 kg, for 388c/kg, returning $845. Another pen of 13 steers, averaging 268kg, made 366c/kg, returning $981.
D and L Grant, Ellerston sold a pen of Angus/Hereford cross steers, averaging 193kg for 378c/kg. The buyer was Davidson Cameron and Company Narrabri through their representative, Hunter Harley. He said he "put together six decks of cattle for a western buyer who planned to background them on native pastures".
Joseph Parker Merriwa sold a pen of 15 Speckle Park steers, averaging 252kg, for 288c/kg, returning $725. He also sold another pen of nine Speckle Park steers, averaging 217kg, for 324c/kg, returning $703.
K and S Casbeen, Wingen sold seven Agnus steers, averaging 209kg for 348c/kg, while a pen of 17 steers, averaging 290kg, made 360c/kg, , returning $1044.
Coogee Partnership, Rouchel sold 18 Limousin Angus cross steers, averaging 293kg for 330c/kg and a pen of 13, averaging 332kg for 320c/kg, returning $1064.
T and T Roberts, Coonabarabran sold 22 Angus heifers, averaging 284kg for 294c/kg and another pen of 22, averaging 224kg for 286c/kg.
Rainfalls were also a discussion point among the selling lanes.
Stephen Gill said Alexander Downs near Merriwa had about 7mm on its 700 acres of forage oats, but two weeks ago, two influential falls of 17mm and 60mm had "set them up well" as winter approached.
Mr Gill said Merriwa Post Office recorded 25mm at the same time.
"It's been very patchy, our neighbour only got about 3mm," he said.
McGrath Upper Hunter's Craig Devine, who lives at Willow Tree, said he'd recorded 40mm overnight on Thursday morning.
Ellerston to the east of Scone had 18mm and Hunters Springs 23mm.
