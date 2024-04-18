The Land
Inverell Angus weaner steers with weight attract the top bids

By Jamie Brown
April 18 2024 - 5:45pm
The Butcher family, Bundarra, with Pippa, Nick, Matilda and Beau sold EU accredited Angus weaner steers, many of them sired through artificial insemination by Knowla So Right, to make $1204 for 319.5kg at 377c/kg.
Inverell hosted 3835 head of weaner store cattle on Thursday with the heavier Angus more than 300 kilograms pulling the top bids to a sale top of $1581.

