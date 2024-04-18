Connectivity report recommendations not good for northern basin communities

Significant climbs in flow targets and the Menindee Lakes storage minimum could have a devastating effect on northern Murray Darling Basin community economies if the numbers proposed by the Independent Connectivity Expert Panel review into the Barwon-Darling River are adopted.
That's according to NSW Irrigators' Council which believes more than half a billion dollars a year will be removed from northern basin economies and said the flow targets proposed in "this rogue report" by the panel will effectively render supplementary and floodplain harvesting licences useless during wet periods.
"At face value, the lost net return from the inevitable hit to food and fibre growing is more than $520 million dollars every single year," NSW Irrigators' Council CEO Claire Miller said.
"That's more than half a billion dollars ripped out of the local economies of towns such as Moree, Walgett and Bourke, which are already struggling with entrenched socioeconomic disadvantage, particular in their indigenous communities."
Ms Miller questioned the validity of the report and the recommendations.
"The panel admits in its interim report that it does not have the data or modelling to fully assess the potential impacts on upstream users or the benefits to downstream communities of its proposed rules," she said.
"But that hasn't stopped it making ill-informed recommendations to impose inflated flow targets that will effectively shut down irrigated agriculture in the northern NSW Basin.
"Even after recommending all but shutting down supplementary and floodplain harvesting water access, they want the Government to raid farmers' general security accounts in the public dams if base flows are still not meeting targets.
"And just for good measure, there's an extra kick in the teeth for the Menindee community as well, with a recommendation that it is desirable to minimise storage in the lakes where possible.
"The NSW Government must distance itself from the connectivity panel now if it is serious about supporting family farms in business and keeping small towns such as Moree and Bourke alive.
"We cannot afford to continue eroding access to the point farmers can no longer put water aside during wet years to help keep their farms and communities in business during the dry times."
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said it is an interim report which the Government will review.
"The Connectivity Expert Panel was convened by the Minister for Water in 2023 to provide independent feedback on work being carried out by the Department to improve flows between connected catchments of the northern Basin at important times," the spokesperson said.
"This is an interim report only. The interim findings and recommendations are the views of the panel and the Department is carefully reviewing all interim recommendations.
"Nothing has been implemented and no decisions have been made.
"We want to improve connectivity and support a healthy river system and environment, but we need to balance the needs of all water users, including communities, industry and Aboriginal people, and we're legally obligated to do so.
"The panel will provide its final report to the Minister in June 2024, at which time the NSW Government will carefully review all recommendations and determine next steps.
"This will include analysis to understand the benefits and impacts of the panel's recommendations.
"We will keep the community informed every step of the way as things progress."
The public will get to hear first hand the interim findings and recommendations of the panel through two webinars with the first between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, May 1, and between 12pm and 1pm on Friday, May 3.
