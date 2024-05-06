Keeping a close eye on your animals

Equine Eye is about improving the safety and wellbeing of animals because you can monitor them from anywhere in the world. Picture supplied

Portability is one of the biggest drawcards attracting customers to a new equine surveillance camera, which is providing peace of mind for owners and improved safety for animals.

The 'Equine Eye' 4G camera live streams video of your horses to your phone day or night, keeping them safe at home or on the road, and it doesn't require wifi.

Managing director Jessica Thomas says Equine Eye has filled a huge gap in the equine surveillance market after hearing from people crying out for a portable option to keep their horses safe.

The equine camera is ideal for monitoring situations where animals need an extra level of care, but their owners can't be on site with them all the time. Picture supplied

Jessica said she has also received strong interest from farmers who need to monitor their stock, and from people who want to monitor their gates, and machinery.

"One of the main differences and real appeal for people is that it is completely portable," Jessica said.

"So if you buy one camera you can mount it over water troughs to make sure your stock is coming up and drinking, and it is great for welfare checks.

"You can also mount it in a stock crate and watch the stock while you're in transit to make sure they are all ok, or at your gate or in your shed.

"Or even if you go to the royal show but you are not sleeping at the site, you can put one over your stall and to monitor it remotely."

Jessica said the camera was ideal for monitoring situations where animals needed an extra level of care, but when their owners couldn't necessarily be on site with them all the time.

"You could even set your camera up in a paddock and travel overseas and then check in and make sure your animals were ok from the other side of the world," she said.

"There were people crying out for a product like this and ultimately it is about improving the safety and wellbeing of animals because you can monitor them from anywhere."

Equine Eye launched in Australia last November and in the USA and Canada mid-April. Picture supplied

The 'Equine Eye' 4G camera doesn't need power or fixed wifi, it works 'off grid' in paddocks and sheds via solar panel.

Fixed and magnetic mounts are available separately, so the same camera can easily moved across the property or in trailers as needed.

The camera needs a SIM card to operate (it uses 4G data only) so the usage location must have a decent 4G signal available.

Proudly Australian, the Equine Eye team is committed to supporting farmers in maximising the benefits of this cutting-edge technology.

Equine Eye launched in Australia last November and in the USA and Canada mid-April.

For more information, head to equine-eye.com, email hello@equine-eye.com or call 0459 787 260.