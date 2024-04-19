The Land
Wee Waa cotton growers send in the pickers

By Sandra Godwin
April 19 2024 - 12:04pm
Growers in the Namoi Valley are hoping to get ahead of forecast wet weather. Picture supplied.
Namoi Valley cotton growers nervous about the potential impacts of forecast rain and storms on well advanced crops have sent the pickers in.

