Inverell weaners fully firm to better as rains deliver

The first of two weaner store sales hosted by Colin Say and Co on Friday, this one in Inverell, yarded 369 head with steers to $1440 and heifers to $1058.
The draft on offer was reduced by a third due to bogged livestock carriers as a result of storm rain the day before, but quality across a number of breeds was excellent on the back of good summer grass, following a tough spring.
Steers 200 to 280 kilograms averaged 394 cents a kilogram or $936 and reached a top of 426c/kg and $1054.
Steers 280-330kg, averaged 374c/kg or $1136 to top at 386c/kg and $1166.
In the next weight bracket, 330-400kg, average bids were 364c/kg or $1315 reaching 378c/kg and $1440 for the lead pen of Angus with Clunie Range blood from Shane and Jemma Pettiford, Gum Flat, 381kg for 378c/kg, going just over the Queensland border to Whyalla Beef.
The Pettiford Speckle Park steers 352kg made 338c/kg or $1189 going over the border to West Talgai Feedlot.
Weaner heifers were few in number but those 200-280kg averaged 296c/kg or $818.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged 283c/kg or $852 and those weighing 330-400kg averaged 297kg or $1035, reaching a sale top for that category of $1058 for the champion pen of Angus, also from the Pettiford family, 348kg at 304c/kg, going to the McMahon brothers at Cullendore via Killarney, Qld.
Kia-Ora, from Little Plain, sold Angus 373kg for 352c/kg or $1312 going to Whyalla beef.
Robert and Tracey Doak, Bundarra, sold champion steers, Santa Gertrudis, with Yulgilbar and Hardigreen Park blood 349kg for 360c/kg or $1256 going to Cullendore.
Lynn Durkin, Coolatai, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers with Watasanta blood, 290kg for 378c/kg or $1096.
Hayden and Maddi Sims, Goondiwindi, sold their first weaner Angus steers, with Clunie Range blood from their family partnership at Inverell, 257kg at 408c/kg or $1048.
The Green family, Inverell, sold Angus cross steers 312kg for 336c/kg or $1048 staying local through Elders.
Lowther Pastoral Co, Ashford, sold Angus steers with Booroomooka blood, 250kg for 412c/kg or $1030, going to Roma, Qld. Another pen of lighter calves sold to 426c/kg, the highest cents-a-kilo price of the sale, 202kg to make $860 going to the Bingara district.
Ben and Kylie Grabham, Coolatai, sold Angus steers with Clunie Range blood, 246kg for 422c/kg or $1038, also to Roma, while their lighter steers 205kg made 422c/kg going to Claridge Ag through a former Aussie auctioneer champion who cut his teeth at the IRLX.
The Grabham's black baldy heifers, 310kg made 284c/kg or $880.
"Our calves were fresher than last year which was a lot drier," said Mr Grabham, who tipped 20mm of rain out of the gauge that morning. "We had a dry start before Christmas but the finish was good. We're rapt with the results."
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co with Inverell-based agent and auctioneer Ben McMahon calling the bids.
