Inverell weaners fully firm to better as rains deliver

By Jamie Brown
April 19 2024 - 8:19pm
Tracey and Robert Doak, Bundarra, sold champion steers, Santa Gertrudis, with Yulgilbar and Hardigreen Park blood 349kg for 360c/kg or $1256.
The first of two weaner store sales hosted by Colin Say and Co on Friday, this one in Inverell, yarded 369 head with steers to $1440 and heifers to $1058.

